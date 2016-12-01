600 homeless people living in Peterborough says housing charity Shelter

There are 600 homeless people living in Peterborough, according to Shelter.

The housing charity says one in 342 people in the city are without a home.

That puts Peterborough as the 10th biggest homeless hotspot in the East of England.

According to Shelter, 15,900 people are homeless in the region, with one in 63 people in Luton without a home.

Shelter’s figures have been calculated by analysing a combination of the most up-to-date government statistics, Freedom of Information requests, and other published homelessness data.

The charity says its analysis estimates the total numbers of recorded homeless people (adults and children) in England at the most recent point in time possible, but local figures on bases on official statistics.

It also adds that the figures should be viewed as “robust lower-end estimates of recorded homelessness.”

The Peterborough figures are drawn from rough sleeping and temporary accommodation.

Shelter said its data does not include ‘hidden’ or unrecorded homelessness.

Shelter’s chief executive Campbell Robb said: “Shelter’s founding shone a light on hidden homelessness in the sixties slums. But while those troubled times have faded into memory, 50 years on a modern day housing crisis is tightening its grip on our country.

“Thousands of people in the East of England will face the trauma of waking up homeless this Christmas. Decades in the making, this is the tragic result of a nation struggling under the weight of sky-high rents, a lack of affordable homes, and cuts to welfare support.

“We all face the consequences when so many grow up without a place to call home. It breaks up communities and wreaks havoc on family life. For the sake of future generations we must pull together to end this crisis, and refuse to rest until every child has a place to call home.”

Shelter’s co-founder Des Wilson said: “It would be pleasing if Shelter were able to take time to celebrate its 50th year but, as this report shows, it is too aware of what still has to be done. I hope the country will respond to its urgent rallying call with the same combination of anger and compassion with which it supported our work all those years ago.”

The issue of homelessness in Peterborough has been well documented over the past couple of months, with Peterborough City Council having to put families up in Travelodges after running out of temporary accommodation.

The council then did a deal to use 88 properties at St Michael’s Gate in Parnwell as temporary accommodation for homeless people after tenants from 74 properties at the estate were evicted by landlords Paul Simon Magic Homes and managing agents Stef & Philips.