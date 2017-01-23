£400,000 grant sees launch of free accessible yoga sessions for people with sight and hearing impairments in Peterborough

National disability charity, Sense, has launched free yoga sessions for individuals in Peterborough who have sight and hearing impairments.

The sessions are being held once a month at St Peter and All Souls, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough.

The sessions, which run every second Monday of the month, have been made possible following a grant of £424,958 from Sport England which was awarded to Sense to increase opportunities for people with deafblindness to participate in sport and physical activity through its ‘Sporting Sense’ project.

Callan Barber, Regional Sports Coordinator at Sense said: “We wanted to provide exercise tailored to the needs of people with sensory loss who often face many barriers to keeping active. Yoga is an accessible and safe form of exercise for people of all ages.

“It’s an effective way to build strength, flexibility and balance and it’s also great for relaxation and stress management. We hope that these sessions will help more people live active lives and enjoy the benefits of exercise.”

Family, friends, carers and assistance dogs are welcome to attend the sessions which take place from 2pm until 3pm every second Monday of the month at St Peter and All Souls, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough. Places are limited and booking is essential.

For more information, or to book a place, those who wish to attend should get in touch with the Callan Barber at callan.barber@sense.org.uk or call 07813 825 571.