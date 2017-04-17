£320,000 to tackle violence

YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough has received £325,568 from the Big Lottery Fund to support Respect, a three-year project aimed at increasing awareness of youth domestic violence.

Launching in May 2017, Respect aims to help break the cycle of youth domestic violence through working with victims and perpetrators, and their families.

Lisa McLean, head of projects at YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “The Respect project will work with local services including schools and students to increase awareness about what constitutes acceptable behaviour within relationships to help prevent future abuse.

“Our aim is to offer both prevention and intervention for young people and break patterns of behaviour.” To learn more about the project email lisa.mclean@theymca.org.uk or call: 01733 373185.