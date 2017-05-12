£24,000 raised for poorly Halle

A campaign to raise £55,000 to help rid a four-year-old girl of her daily pain has proved an instant hit with £24,000 already donated.

Halle Heriot, of Fenside Drive, Newborough, has cerebral palsy, bilateral spastic diplegia, and needs constant care for muscle stiffness and spasms.

However, parents Fran and Tim have been fundraising for two months for their daughter to receive selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The treatment, which is not funded on the NHS, and follow-up physiotherapy, would help banish Halle’s pain and hopefully enable her to walk unaided for the first time.

Mum Fran said: “It’s just been immense. Every week something has been on - it really has been non-stop. We are overwhelmed by it all.”

On Sunday, the family held a Princesses and Superheroes party at the New England Club, while construction firm Morgan Sindall, where Tim is a site manager, donated £5,000, and Notcutts Garden Centre in Orton Waterville have handed over £260 after organising a special raffle.

Tim, a former Peterborough Pirates ice hockey player, is playing in a charity match with current elite league players on June 24 at Planet Ice, with face-off at 6.30pm.

And on June 16, Children of the Revolution are playing at a charity gig at The Fleet in Fletton. For tickets, email halleswish@outlook.com.

To donate, visit: http://www.treeofhope.org.uk/halleswish/.