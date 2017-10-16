100s of lots for Trinity Triple Challenge online auction raising money for charities

Stamford-based Trinity Event Solutions’ charity auction is under way, offering hotel stays, short breaks and leisure activities, with all the proceeds raised from the 300 lots going to good causes.

Trinity staff went on site visits to hotels and venues across UK and Ireland to support the event, requesting prizes now being auctioned to raise funds for four charities.

The online auction runs until the end of October. See all the current lots, with more being added weekly, at www.trinityauctions.co.uk.

Trinity Event Solutions, a venue finding, event management and accommodation booking agency, have four charities they are supporting this year:

- Animal Helpline Dog Rescue, who rescue and rehome unwanted dogs and puppies, based in Cambridgeshire.

- Bliss, who provides emotional and practical support to premature babies and their families across the UK.

- Hospital at Home, an expanding programme which provides hospital-level care to older adults in their own homes.

- East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which has 3 regional hospices with a fun, safe and flexible environment to support the end-of-life care provided.

Each week the auction site will feature new lots with overnight and weekend stays, spa days and fine dining. Some of the lots added this week include:

afternoon teas - including a Champagne afternoon tea at The Dorchester; stays in London, Brighton, Birmingham and Liverpool; a signed Manchester United shirt; and dinner for two at Steak and Lobster.