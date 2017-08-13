100 miles is no rough ride

Just three months after he started riding road bikes, cyclist Celio Silva spent six hours 26 minutes completing the 100 mile Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100.

Celio, of Thornleigh Drive, Orton Longueville, was part of a team which raised £25,000 for Meningitis Now. The bike ride was particularly emotive for Celio as his cousin’s newborn daughter passed away from bacterial meningitis last year.

He said: “If she had been through proper immunisation to prevent meningitis, perhaps she would still be here today.”

On the ride itself, he added: “The early race start didn’t stop people from going out on their doorsteps in dressing gowns to cheer us on. That was one of my highest moments, being part of the Olympic legacy spirit.” To donate, visit: http://www.virginmoneygiving.com/CelioSilva.