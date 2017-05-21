£10,000 raised to screen for heart ailments

A superb fundraising effort has seen £10,000 raised inside three months to provide heart screenings for Whittlesey residents.

The huge push by the charity Defibrillators for All, which is chaired by town resident Deborah Slator, has seen the daunting target reached before a deadline of June.

And now, on June 2 and 3, Cardiac Risk in the Young will attempt to identify people aged between 14 and 35 who are at risk from sudden cardiac death.

The £10,000 raised will pay for 200 people to be tested.

Deborah said: “I am amazed by the support shown as we have actually raised the £10,000 in less than three months. Initially it looked as though we would struggle but, one-by-one, local groups and individuals started to show their support.

“We are so thankful to all those that helped us to raise the money.”

Sir Harry Smith Community College in Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, has given its support to the campaign with screenings to take place in the school’s premises.

The school has previously hosted two assemblies for young people, and it will be sending letters home to parents giving them all the information they need to get involved.

Donations have included £600 from Sudbury Court sheltered housing complex in Whittlesey, which was presented by Brian Gregory, and a cheque for £2,000 handed over by Stephen Duffy from Buckles Solicitors.

Andrew Inman collected more than £850 pounds in sponsorship from climbing England’s highest mountain Scafell Pike, and the Provincial Grand Lodge of Cambridgeshire Charity for Care and Relief donated £1,000.

Deborah added: “We would like to thank everyone who has helped us reach the target.”