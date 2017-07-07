£1,000 up for grabs for local clubs and community groups

Mick George Ltd, has teamed up with the Chronicle & Echo, to launch its annual Skip of Gold campaign that will see a deserving club or group get £1,000 to support its work.

Skip of Gold is once again providing local sports clubs and community organisations and projects with another opportunity to win £1,000 to help with their valuable work.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “Skip of Gold is an initiative which allows us to delve a little deeper to uncover what it is the people of Northampton and the surrounding areas are involved in, so we can invest our money in projects that will directly benefit them.

“Having witnessed first hand how this competition has positively impacted on the winners from previous years, we’re keen to launch the 2017 campaign.”

Mick George Ltd is welcoming entries from local clubs, organisations and community projects in need of financial assistance to support their good work.

Throughout the year, Mick George Ltd is continuously supporting the local communities in which it operates, providing sponsorship arrangements both financially and with practical help by providing products and services.

Mick George Ltd specialises in skip hire, waste management, aggregate and concrete supply, bulk earthworks and demolition services, as well as a range of home and garden products.

How It Works:

To register your club or group for the chance to win £1,000, email: marketing@mickgeorge.co.uk or complete the online entry form by visiting www.mickgeorge.co.uk/nptongold

■ The top ten deserving sports clubs and top ten community initiatives will be selected by judges and announced on July 27th 2017.

■ Voting lines will then be open until August 30th 2017 – giving supporters a chance to vote for their favourite initiative.

The organisation receiving the most votes, which will be awarded the full prize fund, will be announced on September 7th 2017.

■ When you register, all you need to do is supply a brief description of your organisation and why the funds are needed, as well as providing contact details and a photograph.

www.mickgeorge.co.uk/nptongold

So if you are a church group looking to raise money, a sports club looking to buy a new kit or a playgroup needing new toys and equipment or you need help funding a community project enter the Mick George Skip of Gold competition for a chance to win £1,000!

Entries open until 19th July 2017.

T&Cs apply: The competition is open to all entrants that fall within The Northampton Chronicle & Echo distribution area. Final applicants will be decided by Mick George Ltd.