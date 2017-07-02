£1,000 grants for charities

Charities can nominate themselves for one of five £1,000 grants thanks to a sponsorship partnership between the Jane Tomlinson Appeal and Perkins Great Eastern Run.

The £5,000 was raised through donations at last year’s event and is now ready to be distributed to local good causes.

Nominations are welcome from charities in Peterborough that support children or anyone affected by cancer.

The Jane Tomlinson Appeal was launched as a lasting legacy to Jane who died in 2007 aged just 43. Despite suffering from terminal cancer Jane raised £1.8 million for children’s and cancer charities.

Nominations must be received by August 14. Pick up a form from the Visitor Information Centre in Bridge Street or visit: www.janetomlinsonappeal.com/GreatEasternGiveaway.