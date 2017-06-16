Win a meal for two at Turtle Bay in Peterborough

Peterborough should get ready for a big slice of sunshine as Turtle Bay Caribbean restaurant and bar prepares to open its doors. It’s all about rum, reggae and jerk this summer!

Located in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, looking out on St John’s Square, it will bring with it a new, vibrant and delicious Caribbean dining and drinking experience to the city. Think jerk chicken, spicy, slow cooked curries, rice and peas, dreamy desserts and blissful rum cocktails!

Food at Turtle Bay

We’re offering four readers the chance to win a meal for 2, including a welcome cocktail.

All you have to do is answer the following question: What famous chicken dish comes from the Caribbean?

Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk before noon on June 19.

The Turtle Bay menu includes a vast choice of bold flavours and rustic dishes, all inspired by the laid back, social outlook of the Caribbean.

Food at Turtle Bay

As well as signature dishes like jerk chicken and curried goat, the menu features five delicious burgers, fresh Beach Salads and a wide selection of vegan, vegetarian options, including Okra Ladies’ Fingers, Spiced Chickpea Ital Wrap, Vital Veggie Beach Platter and the Spinach, Aubergine & Sweet Potato Curry.