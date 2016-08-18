Win: £250 in prizes to spend at Hotel Chocolat’s new Peterborough store

If you had £100 to spend at Hotel Chocolat, would you treat yourself to a bottle of Salted Caramel Cocoa Vodka, share a Chocolate Dipping Adventure with a friend, make someone’s birthday with a hamper of chocolate and Prosecco – or all three?

We have teamed up with Hotel Chocolat for this great competition - with prizes totalling £250 - so you could be about to find out!

Hotel Chocolat opens in Queensgate on August 19.

A brand new Hotel Chocolat store opens at the Queensgate Shopping Centre on Friday, 19 August, where you’ll find everything from elegant gift boxes of chocolate to your everyday chocolate fix, all made according to our mantra – More Cocoa, Less Sugar – for a satisfying cocoa hit.

The house white chocolate contains 36% cocoa – more than you’ll find in many milk chocolates – while the house milks are 40% and 50% and the house dark is 70%.

That’s not to mention the range of rare and vintage chocolate bars, which includes single-origin chocolates made with premium cocoa from around the world, and even single-côte chocolate – made with beans from a specific terroir, or growing environment – the cocoa content of which can be up to 100%.

Looking for something unusual? For fans of a particular drink there are the cocoa-infused interpretations such as Cocoa Gin and Cocoa Beer, or the new teaolat: a light, all-natural infusion that blends herbs, spices and cacao shells for a refreshing cuppa that’s tailored to your mood.

Meanwhile, foodies will love experimenting with the range of sweet and savoury condiments, including Spiced Cocoa Nib Ketchup, Cocoa Balsamic and White Chocolate & Raspberry Jam.

Want to try recipes before you take them home? Drop in to the new Peterborough store and sample the latest Taste of the Month – always a winner!

We have £250 for you to spend at Hotel Chocolat in Queensgate with a £100 first prize and three runners-up prizes of £50.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: What is Hotel Chocolat mantra - More Cocoa, Less?

A: Sugar

B: Milk

C: Beans

- Send your answer with contact details, by email to: brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk

Or by post to: Hotel Chocolat competition, c/o Brad Barnes, Peterborough Telegraph, Suite B, Unex House, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough PE1 1NG.

- Competition closing date is Tuesday, August 30.

