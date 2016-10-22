Search

‘We will be back’ - Pizza House

The Pizza House in Cowgate today

Peterborough’s Pizza House restaurant remained closed today but has taken to social media to announce it will be back in business.

The restaurant, in Cowgate, failed to open yesterday after a notice appeared in the window from the landlords- saying they had taken possession of the building.

It sparked a huge outcry online with thousands reading yesterday’s article on the closure at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk and hundreds commenting on facebook and twitter - many dismayed at the loss of their favourite haunt which opened more than 30 years ago.

However, a posting did appear last night on the Pizza House facebook page saying: “Thank you all for your kind messages.

“The Pizza House is not closing down, just a dispute with the landlord. We will be up and running again asap. The Pizza house & customers are my life . Will see you all soon.”