Turning dreams into concrete

Parkways and Peterborough are synonymous and the city’s road system is the envy of many towns and cities where travel speeds have been reduced to snail’s pace.

It was fascinating to read in last week’s PT the story of Kenneth Hutton, who was chief engineer at Peterborough Development Corporation for 16 years and general manager for another four.

Picture 2. What's the location?

Sadly, Mr Hutton died recently aged 85, but as the father of the parkways his legacy will be a lasting one.

The parkways - all 32 miles of them - have also been immortalised in the play Parkway Dreams which must be the only drama ever about town planning!

Building the parkways was a massive job and today’s pictures give an idea of the scale and complexity of the project.

I particularly like the picture of the man sitting on the bench seemingly perilously close to the building of a bridge over the Nene as part of Fletton Parkway.

Picture 3. Do you recognise the area?

If you look closely you can also see a workman standing on one of the massive girders.

If you can identify the location of the pictures please get in touch.

Picture 4. Which parkway is this?

Picture 5.What's the location?