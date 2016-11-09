Top 10 revealed - Time to vote for your Peterborough Pub of the Year 2016

You chose ten great pubs, so which one deserves to be crowned Peterborough Pub of the Year 2016?

We need you to pick your overall winner.

Pub of the Year 2016

We find many qualities in a great pub. Individuality and character, welcoming ambience, good beer, wine & food. And not forgetting the decor, seating, lighting, nice nibbles, clean loos and so on. But ultimately of course it’s the people, staff and regulars, who make a pub great.

Well here’s your chosen top ten pubs of the year. The fate of the finalists is in your hands:

* Apple Cart - Bellona Drive, Apollo Avenue, Peterborough.

* Boathouse - Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough.

* Charters Bar - Town Bridge, Peterborough.

* Crab & Winkle, Loxley, Werrington, Peterborough.

* Dog In A Doublet, North Side, Whittlesey, Peterborough.

* Ruddy Duck, 12 St Pega’s Road, Peterborough.

* Swiss Cottage, 2 Grove Street, Peterborough.

* The Bumble Inn, 46 Westgate, Peterborough.

* The Dragon, Hodgson Avenue, Werrington, Peterborough.

* The Woolpack, 29 North Street, Peterborough.

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s Peterborough Telegraph to us on, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.

Closing date for votes is 10am, Friday, November 25, 2016.