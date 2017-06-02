Time to champion the chick pea, says Parveen The Spice Queen

I hope you all enjoyed the extra day off work this week. However, I find it can sometimes be counter-productive, as you spend all week trying to catch up!!

Having said that I DID enjoy the long weekend, the sun was shining and I had all my windows and doors open, bringing the sunshine inside. I could smell the lovely lavender from my garden but mostly, the air was filled with the delicious aroma of barbecued food.

I know I have written about tandoori chicken and lamb sheesh recently but what about the vegetarians out there? Well may I introduce my Chick Pea Spicy Salad. It’s so simple to make, it’s tangy, tasty and can you be believe fat-free!

So let’s champion the chick pea. Chick peas are usually added to soups or casseroles, where they have a supporting role or they are obliterated to an inch of their life as a hummus. I want to celebrate the humble chick pea and allow it to shine centre stage. It needs to be the star of the show - which it is in this dish!

RECIPE

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 10 mins

Serves 4 – 6 people as a starter

INGREDIENTS

2 tins of chick peas (400g)

2 medium sized potatoes

SPICE BAG (contains: ½ tsp chilli flakes, ½ tsp chilli powder, 2 tsp of cumin powder, 2 tsp of pomegranate seed powder)

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp of chopped coriander leaves

3 tsp of freshly squeezed lemon juice

METHOD

1. Peel and dice the potatoes into 2cm cubes

2. Boil the potatoes in salted water for 5 to 10 mins or until cooked.

3. Empty the drained chick peas into a large bowl. Add the SPICE BAG, lemon juice, salt and fresh coriander. Mix together.

4. Now add the cooked potatoes and gently mix together.

5. Serve individually in bowls, with a cumin or plain yoghurt and drizzle with some tamarind sauce.

Email me at Parveen@the-spicequeen.com for your free spice bag and give it a go for yourself.

Parveen’s top tip:

The tamarind sauce gives the sharp, tangy flavour that is associated with chaat.

Frankly, it really shouldnt be eaten without it. You can make your own but tamarind sauce and paste is now easily available in ethnic food stores and most supermarkets, here in Peterborough. However, in a dire emergency, I have used brown sauce as a substitute - well, needs must.