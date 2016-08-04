The Woodman goes a fair way to a winner

I was disappointed to miss out on a game of golf last Friday - so I sought solace in lunch at The Woodman, overlooking the 18th at Thorpe Wood Golf Club.

And to be honest the result was far better than anything I could have hoped for with club in hand.

Brad Barnes dines at the Woodman at Thorpe Wood, Peterborough

It was my first visit since a refurb by Greene King last year, and it is fair to say they have made a nice job of it. The Woodman is a lot smarter and brighter than I remember, and the outside seating area is much improved.

The food offering had more appeal too. Take your pick from sandwiches and jacket potatoes, light lunches or the main menu.

There are a dozen or so starters, including scallops and crispy bacon, calamari rings and garlic mushrooms, plus an extensive range of mains – steaks, burgers and pub classics such as fish and chips and a whopping mixed grill, plus some tasty looking chef selections; ribs, pulled pork and seabass and scallops risotto leapt out.

My chicken wings came in a Tardis-like little bucket -I don’t know how they all fitted in. They had plenty of flesh on the bone and the sweet and fruity mango, pineapple and chilli dip added a welcome bit of flavour.

Brad Barnes dines at the Woodman at Thorpe Wood, Peterborough

Donna’s Stilton and peppercorn mushrooms were okay; a nicely toasted muffin, topped with sautéed Paris brown mushrooms, but made very soggy by the peppercorn sauce. A tasty sprinkling of crumbly blue Stilton though.

I kept it simple with my choice of a main course; what’s not to like about sausages and mash? Three thick and meaty, and not too herby, bangers duly arrive atop a mound of champ mash, which certainly benefitted from a rich and delicious beef dripping gravy. I enjoyed the crispy shallots scattered around too.

Across the table a beautifully cooked medium rare sirloin steak arrived and was dispatched with glee alongside a reasonable but unimaginative salad (exchanged for the usual chips/mushrooms and tomatoes accompaniment). Meanwhile two pretty large children’s meals kept the little ones more than happy to round off a lunchtime experience complete with prompt, helpful and attentive service.

Brad’s rating: 7

Brad Barnes dines at the Woodman at Thorpe Wood, Peterborough

Venue: The Woodman, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, PE3 6SQ

Tel 01733 267601 Email woodman.peterborough@greeneking.co.uk

From the menu:

sharing starters

Brad Barnes dines at the Woodman at Thorpe Wood, Peterborough

House sharing platter

Chicken wings, onion rings, garlic ciabatta, crispy breaded garlic mushrooms, rosemary-salted fries and chicken nuggets.

Antipasti board

A mix of salami, served with olives, cherry tomatoes,

buffalo mozzarella, houmous and white bloomer bread.

mains

British beef & ale pie

British beef in Ruddles ale gravy, in a hot-water pastry, with champ mash, peas, carrots, fine beans, broccoli and gravy

Grilled sweet chilli salmon

On a warm kale, sweet potato & mixed-leaf salad,

tossed in our mango, chilli & pineapple dressing and

topped with a blend of lightly toasted mixed seeds.

Sizzling chicken fajitas

With warm tortillas, served with grated mature Cheddar, smoky tomato relish, guacamole and sour cream.

Mushroom & goat’s cheese risotto

Creamy woodland & Paris brown mushroom risotto,

with Italian hard cheese.

Seafood puff pastry

A pastry case filled with prawns, smoked haddock

and salmon in a white wine sauce, served with carrots,

broccoli, fine beans, roasted cherry tomatoes and sea-salted-&-thyme-sautéed potatoes.