It was my birthday last week and I decided to treat myself, says Parveen The Spice Queen.

Hmm, how do most people treat themselves? They go for a drink or out for a nice evening meal... Did I do that? Nope, I didn’t go out for a drink nor did I go out for a meal - but I did something I really enjoy - I spent most of the day “playing” with my peshwari naan kit.

My good friend Jeannie (who is a fabulous baker) came over and we spent hours making different doughs to make the perfect tasting peshwari naan. There was flour everywhere - but it was good fun, and while all the different doughs were proving we DID manage sneak off for a birthday treat for me; we went out for Afternoon Tea at the fabulous Alwalton Hall.

When we came back home after having overdosed on cake, cucumber sandwiches, scones and cream, I still had to bake, cook and taste seven different types of naan. After several hours and lots of deliberating, we came up with the perfect recipe and mix for the perfect peshwari naan.

And here it is.

These sweet, fluffy, tasty naan are so tasty that sometimes I will have them just as they are with a cup of tea or a chai Latte.

INGREDIENTS

350g self raising flour

7g sachet easy-bake dried yeast

½ pinch of salt

50ml natural yogurt

150ml hand-hot water (approx)

20g vegetable oil

50g Butter

For filling:

25g desiccated coconut

25g flaked almonds

25g sultanas or raisins (optional)

METHOD

1. Mix the flour, yeast, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in the yoghurt, oil and enough water to mix to a soft bread like dough. Knead on a lightly floured surface for 2 to 3 minutes until smooth and elastic.

2. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover with a clean tea towel. Set aside in a warm place for about 1½ to 2 hrs or until the dough has doubled in size.

3. To make the filling: Add the nuts and fruit into a food processor or blender and process to a coarse paste.

4. Preheat the oven to 220°C/Gas Mark 7. Take a baking tray and brush with a little oil and place it into the oven to heat up.

5. Divide the dough into 6 pieces, take one piece and roll out into 5cm circle. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the filling into the centre of the naan, pull the edges together to enclose the filling creating a parcel shaped ball. Place on a floured surface and roll out into a thin oval shape approx 3 to 4mm in thickness.

6. Oil a baking tray and heat it up for 2 mins in an hot oven. Then place the naan on the hot baking tray and bake for 7-8 minutes or until the naan puffs up and golden brown spots appear. Spread with a little butter and serve immediately whilst lovely and hot.

Parveen’s Top Tip:

I sometimes cook them in a frying pan.

Roll out the dough thinly and cook on each side for 2 mins, if still not cooked, turn over for another min each side.

For Parveen’s Perfect Peshwari Naan Kit email her via www.the-spicequeen.com - and the first five receive a free kit.

You can watch the easy to follow video on Youtube; Parveen The Spice Queen.