Tea... in a tranquil setting

A new independent tea room is to open in an historic location in Peterborough city centre on Easter Monday... with free homemade Easter biscuits on the day.

Becket’s Tea Room will serve freshly prepared, locally sourced meals, homemade cakes, light lunches and afternoon teas, all with table service. They will also offer a take-out menu.

Located in the Becket Chapel in the tranquil Cathedral Precincts, the Tea Room’s beautiful window was voted the East of England’s best “window with a view” in a public vote last year and the building dates back to medieval times.

The Tea Room is a collaboration between Venture Catering, a division of Peterborough Regional College (PRC) Ventures, and Peterborough Cathedral. Its aim is to provide high quality food and excellent service to city centre customers, including cathedral visitors.

All the profits from the enterprise will go to support both the Regional College and the Cathedral. The Tea Room will be open 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. It is also available for business meetings or receptions during and outside these hours.