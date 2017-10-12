Tavan’s taste of the Middle East

Peterborough’s newest restaurant is unveiled tonight hoping to bring a little Middle Eastern hospitality to the city.

Tavan has filled the gap left by Mai Thai which closed at the boutique Pearl Hotel two months ago.

The menu is classic Turkish-inspired charcoal grilled dishes with a little nod to North Africa with Moroccan tagines.

And the food is reflected in the facelift carried out at the former Thai restaurant, with sparkling beaded lamps and a rustic central bar.