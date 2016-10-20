Supper club proving a sell-out at The Pack Horse

The popular Pack Horse in Northborough launches a supper club later this month, and the idea is proving a big hit.

The launch event on October 29 and the follow up in late November are both virtual sell-outs, unless any latecomers fancy a table in the bar.

It is the brainchild of chef Laura Duddington, who runs her own private dining company, and Jack Smee, who runs The Pack Horse with brother Sam and dad Keith.

Laura, who worked at the Cherry House in Werrington as a schoolgirl, before learning here trade during 10 years at the RAC Club in London, returned to the city recently after launching Big Bird Catering, putting on dinner parties at weddings, parties and people’s homes.

“I had been helping out at the pub and suggested doing a pop-up night, a supper club, and they thought it was a good idea.

“We are already fully booked for this month and next and plan to do it monthly, although we are struggling to find a suitable date in December, unless we do it on a week night, so it will probably be January before we do it again.”

Laura, who describes her style as “classic French and English”, is giving nothing away about the food in store on the 29th.

“It has been sold as a secret menu - three course plus a few extras for £30 and it has been snapped up,” she said. “It is going to be a long night.”

The supper club is the latest theme to entice foodies along to the pub, which holds a regular pizza night, chippy night, pie night and curry night.

You can contact The Pack Horse on 01733 253662.