SPICE QUEEN: Healthy, tasty way to add a little spice to the holiday weekend

I hope you had a good week and are ready for the weekend! Well there’s ANOTHER Bank Holiday coming up - time for family and friends to get together and in my view, cook and eat.

It’s not always easy to please everyone but I may have found a solution for this - my succulent, easy to cook and healthy Lamb Sheesh Kebabs.

A kebab you say, isn’t that something you have after a night out and when you are worse for wear? Well, not really, this kebab is an Asian version of a spicy burger and needs to be enjoyed when one is stone cold sober!

I am not much of a meat eater, I sort of went off it when I was expecting my youngest son, gosh, do you know how much taste buds change during pregnancy? Sorry, I digress - back to the lamb sheesh kebabs. Even though I am not a fan of red meat, you would be forgiven in thinking I was if you ever saw me eat one of these. I love them so much that I will have them for brunch, as I can’t wait for lunch!

Lamb Sheesh Kebabs

(Chappal Kebabs)

These kebabs are called “Chappal” after the word for a flat sandal in Punjabi - phonetically pronounced as chapl. In my mother tongue, it just means a flat burger. I like to serve mine, topped with sautéed onions, cumin roast potatoes and cucumber raita. All these recipes can be found in my cook book.

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 4 to 5 minutes (it makes between 15 to 18).

INGREDIENTS

800g lamb or mutton mince

200g chicken mince

1 finely grated onion

2 green chillies finely chopped

1 to 1 ½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)

3 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

2 tsp pomegranate seed powder -optional

2 tsp fenugreek leaves

or SPICE BAG

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil to pan fry

METHOD

1. Add all of the ingredients (apart from the oil) in a large bowl and mix thoroughly. Best to use your hands, if you are not a fan of touching raw meat - just wear some gloves. Allow the mixture to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes.

2. Take about 2 tablespoons (50g) of the mixture, shape them into patties using the palms of your hands and fingers. To achieve perfectly flat and even kebabs, make a small ball with the meat, place in between some clingfilm and flatten by pressing down using a dinner plate.

3. To pan fry, add a few drops of oil into a non-stick pan. Turn the heat on high and carefully add one kebab at a time. You should be able to cook 3 or 4 at one time.

4. On high heat, cook for about 2 minutes, this will seal and cook the meat, turn over and cook for 2 minutes on the other side. You will notice that meat juices will ooze from the kebabs, do not be tempted to drain off as this will reduce down as the kebabs cook.

5. Turn the heat down to medium and cook for a further 2 to 3 mins on each side, this allows the kebabs to cook through. Serve hot with a cool cucumber raita.

