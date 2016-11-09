Something new’s cooking at the Tobie

Much-loved Stamford pub The Tobie Norris will be upping the game on the food front following a £150,000 refurbishment.

The pub in St Paul’s Street is a one-of-a-kind marvel, being one of the oldest buildings in Stamford - it dates back to the 13th Century .

The Tobie Norris in Stamford.

However due to its ever growing popularity it was in dire need of a kitchen extension and overhaul.

Part of the Knead Group (Smith’s of Bourne, The Prince Rupert at Newark, The Lord Nelson at Oakham and Stamford’s The Crown Hotel ) of pubs it has undergone a month-long facelift which has included a brand new state-of-the-art kitchen, outdoor patio area and some furniture tweaking in the much loved oak panel room, blind arch room and conservatory.

When Michael Thurlby opened the pub 10 years ago it was a real ale destination with a simple pizza menu. But as the pub has grown into itself it had also outgrown the simple kitchen that was originally installed.

The new installation has cost in excess of £150,000 and includes induction tops, Andande interchangeable refrigeration and state of the art equipment to enable the busy pub to extend its food offering and serving times.

Nick Buttress, Knead Pubs Executive Chef said: “The Tobie had got to the stage where we couldn’t grow our food anymore. With this new kitchen we can offer our customers a more extensive and exciting menu including Sunday Lunches, our Tobie pub favourites but also more individual and quirky dishes like the trio of game and the hyderabadi lamb shank.”

Of course they are still serving pizzas but now combining this with an outstanding variety of starters, mains and desserts, not to mention their extensive range of real ales, wines and spirits.