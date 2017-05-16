Search begins for Peterborough Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Peterborough Curry House of 2017.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Curry House of the Year

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry? We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Peterborough Telegraph Curry House of the Year 2017. The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in this paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.

01 Amarah’s Curry & Grill, 1243 Bourges Blvd, Peterborough

02 Angel Spice, 2-4 High Street, Stilton,

03 Ba Shoh, 42 Broadway, Peterborough

04 Bollywood Tiger, 124 Main Street, Yaxley,

05 Bombay Brasserie 47 Broadway, Peterborough

06 Ibrahimi, 63 Sycamore Avenue, Dogsthorpe,

07 Jenas, 35 Brook St, Peterborough

08 Kurryz, 2 Stewartby Avenue, Hampton Vale

09 Lahore Tandoori 539A Lincoln Rd, Peterborough

10 Little India, Wisbech Road, Thorney Toll,

11 Maharani’s, 23 Bridge Street, Deeping St James,

12 Maharanis, 56 Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate

13 Musa’s, 33 High Street, Eye,

14 New Punjab Balti House, 204 Lincoln Road, Peterborough

15 Roti Food Bar, 491 Lincoln Road, Peterborough

16 Shah Jehan, 18 Park Road, Peterborough

17 Sonargaon Tandoori, 13 Market Place, Whittlesey,

18 Spiceland, Old Great North Road, Sawtry,

19 Taj Mahal, 37-39 Lincoln Road, Peterborough

20 Taj Mahal, 1 Market Gate, Market Deeping,

21 The Banyan Tree, Church Street, Werrington,

22 The Banyan Tree, 53 Westgate, Peterborough