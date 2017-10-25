‘Pub Swap’ fun for micropub landlords

Peterborough has been blessed with two micropubs, both somewhat smaller than your average boozer, but both with a shared love of top quality beer, banter and quirky opening hours.

Steve Williams and John Lawrence, of the Frothblowers, in Werrington, were occasional customers at the Coalheavers Arms, where Tom (pictured) and Michelle Beran of the Bumble Inn, managed before opening their micropub in Westgate, and often served them, but neither party knew what the others were planning until articles in the Peterborough Telegraph let the cat out of the bag.

Both pubs were thought of and planned at the same time, only the vagaries of finding the right location stopped both pubs being opened within mere weeks of each other. Both pubs have been warmly welcomed by locals and travelling beer lovers alike.

The idea of twinning came up while chatting at Peterborough Beer Festival and to celebrate the (in)formal certificate handing over we are doing a “Pub Swap”, with Tom and Michelle putting in a shift behind the bar at the Frothblowers on Friday.

“Hmm, that was supposed to be my night off,” groused Tom, with typical pub landlord grumpiness.

Micropubs are quirky, and represent the passions and interests of the landlords. The Frothblowers, for example, has been hosting fun events such as “snackfest” celebrating the nation’s love of crisps, “Storrington by the sea” with deckchairs and ice creams and even has a weekly “silent quiz”.

While the Bumble presents regular tap takeovers from breweries around the UK as well as monthly pop-up kitchens featuring many of the stall holders from Peterborough City Market.

“We thought Twinning was a fun idea for the two pubs with such a similar ethos,” said Steve, “getting someone else to cover my shift was just an added bonus.”

“Micropubs are by nature an extension of the owners’ love of pubs and beer,” said Michelle. “Unfortunately the hours you work tend to mean you don’t get much further than your own pub, so I am looking forward to a night at the Frothblowers.”