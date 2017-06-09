Pizza in the garden and outdoor cinema

They are certainly embracing the summer at the award-winning Bull and Swan in Stamford with a walled kitchen garden, showcasing a new garden cinema and pizza potting shed.

The kitchen garden comprises of six raised wooden clad boxes, each one carefully mapped and planted to grow fresh seasonal herbs, salad, vegetables and soft fruit, which will ultimately end up on the kitchen garden menu.

The terrace area has been kitted out with new seating and deckchairs for those wishing to enjoy a spot of alfresco dining. The seating is centred around the new 80-inch flatscreen outdoor cinema screen which shows ‘classic’ family films every Thursday from 7.30 pm (weather depending). Tennis fanatics will also be able to enjoy Wimbledon from July 3 to 16 with fresh strawberries from the kitchen garden.

The pizza potting shed is also a brand-new offering, the pizza oven is fired up every Thursday and Friday from 6 – 9 pm and every Saturday from 12noon – 9 pm (weather dependent) offering a choice of seasonally topped pizzas, Peroni, Prosecco, Pinot and popcorn.

The cinema is free, no booking is required, however it is weather dependent.