Peterborough’s Pizza Parlour celebrates first anniversary

The Pizza Parlour & Music Café in Peterborough’s Cowgate celebrates its first anniversary later this month.

In a city centre now awash with restaurant chains, The Pizza Parlour is fiercely independent and family owned.

Despite some erroneous publicity, theirs is the only authentic pizza oven in the city, fired by wood. Some may have gas fired ovens; some may say does it matter?

Well Head Chef Andrew Tedder told us that a wood fired oven imparts greater flavour and helps retain nutrients; their oven reaches in excess of 500 degrees which results in a quickly cooked traditional crisp base.

The restaurant has built a strong and enviable customer base in twelve months for the relaxed, fun ambiance the team has created, featuring live music several nights each week, and converting into a wine and cocktail bar at the weekends after 10pm.

Celebrating their first birthday between September 17 and 24, there will be music every night with a retro 60s/70s disco on the Saturday.

And for those of you who fancy yourselves as a bit of a “Master Chef”, there will be a ‘design a pizza’ competition; the winner will see their suggestion brought to life in the kitchen.

For more details visit www.thepizzaparlourpeterborough.co.uk