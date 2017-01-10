Peterborough’s newest city centre bar opens this week

Local songstress Agi Jarocka will play a special accoustic set on the stage at Peterborough’s newest city centre bar Puzzles?, when it opens on Thursday (12th).

Matt Murphy and Simon Antil are behind the venture which has been taking shapes in the former Money Shop premises on Bridge Street.

Agi Jarocka

With stripped back walls and floor, a good selection of drinks and regular live music on offer the duo hope to offer a relaxed atmosphere for drinkers.

Doors open on Thursday at 5pm, with the entertainment from 7.30pm.

Going forward, Thursday at Puzzles? will become an open mic night and Saturday live music night.