Peterborough pubs on the lookout for a gin-ius

A couple of Peterborough pubs are searching for a gin expert to become its first ever ‘Gin-ius’ who will design a new gin cocktail to be added to the drinks menu later this year.

The Boathouse Chef & Brewer pub on Thorpe Meadows, and Fox and Hounds at Longthorpe, is searching for aspiring drink experts to come up with a new gin creation, with the winner bagging themselves a year’s supply of gin, a £500 cash prize and the title of the first official ‘Gin-ius’.

The chosen candidate will have to know their Gordon’s from their Hendricks to be in with a chance of winning, as well as demonstrating a passion for the nation’s favourite spirit.

Darren Studholme, general manager at the Boathouse, said: “Gin is undergoing a huge revival and many of us would agree that a G&T is our tipple of choice.

“But, while we might think we’re a gin expert, how many of us can actually claim to be a fully-fledged ‘Gin-ius’?

“We can’t wait to put Peterborough’s gin-eral knowledge to the test!”

To enter, visit the Chef & Brewer website www.chefandbrewer.com/gin-ius/competition/ explaining why you think you could be their first ‘Gin-ius’ before Monday, August 7.