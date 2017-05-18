Peterborough gastropub taken over by TV chef

TV chef and Polish food star Damian Wawrzyniak has chosen Peterborough to open his first restaurant next month.

The man behind the the BBC Breakfast Club’s Polish Feast – a culinary food tour of Great Britain and Ireland which started in the Jamie Oliver’s FIFTEEN kitchen last June - has taken the reigns at Maccaloo in Crowland Road, Eye Green.

Damian Wawrzyniak

The gastro pub, which only opened a year ago, is still operating - at least until the end of May - when it will close, reopening on June 9 as House of Feasts.

Damian, a consultant chef, says he fell in love with the place last year during preparations to take his Polish Feast there.

The Master Craftsman at Guild for Chefs UK, who has experience in two Michelin Star restaurants including the world’s best restaurant, Noma in Copenhagen, said: “I had been looking for somewhere to open my first restaurant but it was proving quite tricky . Then I visited Maccaloo and it ticked all the boxes, particularly the big garden for huge barbecues.”

Damian’s impressive credentials also include running the Champagne & Seafood restaurant at the London 2012 Olympics & Paralympics, so what can Peterborough diners expect?

Eastern European influenced dishes made with flair from a chef who has worked around the world, seasonal ingredients and artisan breads, meats and beverages will form the basis of an exciting menu that will change daily and weekly, he says. Diners are invited to dig into a continually innovative array of elevated dishes, with ve getables from House of Feasts’ own veggie garden (work starts on it next week), hog roasted meats and BBQ dishes, all served up family style on sharing platters set to a garden backdrop or modern indoor space. A full hog roast will be dished up every Sunday after being cooked in the House of Feasts garden, making for a unique roast and delicious weekend treat.

House of Feasts, he says, will be designed for everyday and special occasion dining, with dishes to be enjoyed with friends and to mark events such as weddings, birthdays and parties. The new restaurant will offer outdoor seating for 120 people, a gazebo for wetter days and an outdoor bar, all carefully designed by Chef Wawrzyniak to help guests drink and dine in sumptuous style.

He said: “As many chefs will admit, my dream has always been to open my own restaurant. Finally, the time is right and I am delighted to open the doors to House of Feasts for summer 2017.

“I wanted to create a space were food and drink were plentiful, ingredients fresh, dishes exciting and all served up family style – so guests can relax and enjoy with a tapas-style variety from generous plates, laden with delicious dishes, designed to be shared.

“Guests should expect feast style food with something new to try every time, made using only the best quality and local ingredients.

“Menus could be changed daily or weekly and our huge garden which will be open for large parties, weddings and family gatherings.

“We have an amazing large BBQ and spit roast where we will cook whole pigs. We’ll also be growing our own vegetables to complement our dishes. There is a play area for children and space for up to 120 guests sitting outside, with a permanent gazebo in case of rain.

“Drinks will also be served from the outside bar, making this the ultimate space to feast!”