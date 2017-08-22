Peterborough chippy named in top 30 for East Anglia as part of National Fish & Chip Awards

A Peterborough chippy has been ranked in the top 30 fish and chip shops in East Anglia.

Fishtastic in Cardea makes the list as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

The competing shops have had their frying skills put to the test as well as being judged against vigorous criteria, including menu development and innovation, sustainable sourcing policies, staff training processes and marketing techniques.

Over the coming weeks the shops will be whittled down to a ‘Top 20’ then ‘Top 10’, before the final stage of judging in London in January 2018.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “This award showcases the best of the best, the local fish and chip shops that we all love to eat from.

“The calibre of shops in this year’s top 60 is outstanding – they are a true representation of our industry and sum up perfectly why British fish and chips are, and will always be, the best in the world.

“With 60 shortlisted shops to choose from, why not take a trip to your nearest contender and see how you rate it?”

Reigning champions Nikki Mutton and Craig Maw of Kingfisher Fish & Chips in Plympton, Plymouth, Devon, added: “We were absolutely elated when we won the title of best fish and chip shop as part of the 2017 National Fish & Chip Awards.

“We’ve been so busy serving our brilliant customers that we’ve had to hire more than 10 new members of staff since winning the title in January.”

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 30th anniversary ceremony in London on January 25, 2018.

For more information or to view the full shortlist, visit: www.fishandchipawards.com or follow @FishnChipAwards #FishnChipAwards.