Peterborough chef’s signature dish makes Great British Cookbook

Fans of top local chef John McGinn can now enjoy one of his signature dishes at home, after he was featured in a new cookbook.

John, chef patron at the Peterborough Telegraph 2015 Pub of the Year, the Dog in a Doublet, at Northside, near Thorney, is one of 200 chefs chosen to submit for The Great British Cookbook, launched earlier this month.

John at the book launch

John, who has run the gastro pub and bed and breakfast business with partner Della for five years, resurrecting it from an abandoned, derelict shell, attended the launch at Le Cordon Bleu, in London, which sponsors the cookbook.

The book, which is in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospitality Action, showcases a wide range of chefs including James Martin, Simon Rimmer, Michael Caines and Rachel Khoo, as well as local and award winning Michelin Star and AA Rosette restaurants.

John was the representative for the East Midlands, with his take on devilled lambs kidneys hailed as a winning dish.

So how did it come about?

The Great British Cookbook

“The publisher of the book has stayed here and has eaten here and must have liked it because he asked me about contributing to the book last year. I was too busy with other projects but when he came back I had to say yes.”

So why devilled lamb’s kidneys?

“I think it really showcases my food,” he said, “which is English with a twist. I have travelled to 40 different countries which has influenced what I do - the ingredients that I use and the spices create food that packs a punch.

“And devilled lambs kidneys has influences from ‘the Raj’ with its spices but is an old school British breakfast, used more these days as a starter or a main course.

“It is a signature dish that might appear on a Dog in a Doublet menu occasionally,” he added.”

The Great British Cookbook will take you on an unforgettable journey through 200 of Great Britain’s most prestigious pubs, guest houses, hotels, AA Rosette and Michelin Star restaurants, showcasing 200 of the UK’s finest chefs who have created 200 culinary masterpieces using locally sourced produce for you to cook with your family and friends in your home.

If all this wasn’t enough, this cookbook is your very own road map through the UK of exceptional places to eat.

Book founder Gary Allen said: “The evening was a huge success, I was overwhelmed by the support of the chefs who had travelled far and wide to be part of the evening, it has been a long rollercoaster ride of emotions and it was amazing to meet in them in person.”

To get your hands on a copy of The Great British Cookbook visit www.thegreatbritishcookbook.co.uk/purchase-book.