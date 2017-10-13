Peterborough chef gets a pizza the action at Sodo restaurant

Peterborough’s Polish food ambassador and TV chef Damian Wawrzyniak put business at his House of Feasts restaurant to one side for a moment as he helped London pizza restaurant Sodo to celebrate the diversity of Walthamstow.

The chef, who opened his Crowland Road restaurant in May, was asked to create his perfect slice of pizza using Polish ingredients.

Sodo’s special eight slice pizza has differentiating and authentic toppings to represent the eight largest communities living in Walthamstow - Britain, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Lithuania, Romania and Jamaica and Polish.

Damian based his slice on a Polish village dish, Zapiekanka - smoked sausage ‘Torunska’, salted cucumber ‘Malosolny’, onions, pickled mushrooms and peppers. He said: “This was such a fun project to be involved in, with an important underlying message. I’m very pleased with my slice of the Walthamstow pizza. It’s a great representation of Poland and one of my favourite traditional dishes, updated.”

Chef Wawrzyniak will also serve Zapiekanka (the Polish version of pizza) at his Peterborough restaurant, House of Feasts at Eye Green from this week.

