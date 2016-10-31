Peterborough bakers invited to sleigh the opposition with their Christmas recipes at Dobbies

As BBC 1’s Great British Bake off comes to an end, Dobbies in Peterborough is giving its customers a chance to become the city’s Star Baker this Christmas.

Keen bakers are being asked to put their GBBO knowledge to the test and submit their speciality Christmas recipe to Dobbies Peterborough to win the chance for their signature festive bake to go on sale in Dobbies’ restaurant and win a tasty afternoon tea for two.

From delicious truffles and mini Christmas puds to crumbly mince pies and festive tray bakes, all recipes submitted will be judged by Restaurant Manager, Fiona Syme.

The winning Christmas bake will be on sale from Friday 2nd – Sunday 4th December, with all proceeds donated to the garden centre’s national charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Fiona Syme said: “We’re giving locals the chance to show what they can do, whisking, folding and frosting their way into our restaurants and becoming Dobbies Peterborough’s Star Baker.

“The first weekend in December is an incredibly busy time for us, particularly with the launch of our Christmas Afternoon Tea, so it’s an exciting chance to showcase your baking skills to our customers and see your recipe come to life.”

“As a judge, I’ll be looking for a Christmas recipe with an edge, something tasty but different, bonus points will also be given for those who give their bake a horticultural twist such as holly to decorate or a sage infused crumble– and of course, we want no soggy bottoms!”

To enter, send your Christmas recipe to mychristmasbake@dobbies.com. Entries for the competition close on 14 November and winners will be announced the following week.