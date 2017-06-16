Parveen The Spice Queen: The right raita and a cheeky dip

Well, the sun has finally made its presence felt, we have had a good few days of sunshine and it been quite hot at times... or is that me just having a hot flush! Yep, I am getting there folks.

So this week, I thought I would share with you how to make two of my most popular yoghurt dips; a cooling cucumber raita and a cheeky little cheats version of a mint dip.

They are really quick and really simple to make; really, I hear you say.

Well, yes! You don’t have to be a whizz in the kitchen to whiz up these yummy yoghurt condiments. If you don’t believe me, just go to my YouTube channel “Parveen The Spice Queen” and watch how easy they are to make.

The whole purpose of these cool summery dips is to cool down the palate. You know when you have eaten something too hot and you go straight for the water - well don’t.

That doesn’t really help as the water just disperses the heat around your mouth and makes matters worse and we don’t want that do we?

Cucumber Raita

Just take a spoonful of this wonderfully cooling cucumber raita - it’s just right.

Preparation time: 4 minutes

Serves approx 4 to 6 people

Parveen Ashraf The Spice Queen

INGREDIENTS

8 tbsp of natural yoghurt or Greek yoghurt

¼ small white onion

¼ cucumber

¼ tsp salt

METHOD

1. In a small bowl, add the yoghurt and mix until smooth.

2. Dice the cucumber and onion into 5mm cubes.

3. Add cucumber and onion into yoghurt.

4. Add the salt and mix together, store in the fridge or eat as required.

QUICK CHEATS MINT DIP

Just add a level teaspoon of ordinary mint sauce and ¼ teaspoon of salt to 6 tablespoons of yoghurt and stir! – easy.