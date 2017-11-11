Parveen The Spice Queen: Carb free jacket potatoes

I never used to have any problems with my digestion but I have been suffering a little these days. My good friend Alison said that I should try cutting out sugar and bread. It’s been hard but I have managed it, and I do feel a better.

So, in a bid to look after my health and eat foods that are beneficial as opposed to harmful to my system, I am always on the lookout for new recipes and new ways of cooking.

Going back to the heartburn, my doctor thinks it may be stress related but I haven’t really been stressed, well actually, I was last weekend; not because I couldn’t get my cat out from under my bed because she was frightened of the fireworks...Nope, it was because my favourite contestant on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, Peterborough’ s very own superstar Aston Merrygold got kicked off.

I was gutted!!.. Yes, I know I am digressing, as I usually do, so let’s get back to talking about this week’s recipe.

It IS possible to eat food that is healthy but also flavoursome. Sometimes it’s a case of using spices to enhance flavours but sometimes it’s just a case of using a different cooking method.

I find that roasting adds a real intensity of flavour to any dish.

Take the humble jacket potato for example; when roasted in the oven; the skin turns crispy and the inside, soft and tender. I love a well-cooked jacket potato but as I said, I am trying to cut down on carbohydrates, so I have been making sweet potato jacket potatoes recently. They are delicious and yes, they are actually quite sweet, hence the name, but best thing of all, there is no need to add butter - the inside of a sweet potato becomes soft, moist and fluffy - perfect with a fresh salad or a home-made coleslaw.

Try the recipe for yourself and I promise you won’t be disappointed.

Cooking Time: 30mins

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 medium sized sweet potatoes

1 tsp of olive oil

salt & pepper

METHOD

1. Thoroughly wash the potatoes. Then take a fork or sharp knife and prod the potatoes in several places.

2. Rub the oil all over the skin of the potatoes and season with a little salt and pepper.

2. Cook the potatoes in the microwave for 5 minutes on high.

3. Then place on a hot oven (200C) for about 20 minutes.

SERVING SUGGESTIONS

I love mine with a home-made crunchy coleslaw, cheese and salad. Keep it simple and serve topped with cheese.