Paolo takes his new pasta business on the road

A familiar face from the Peterborough restaurant scene over the last two decades is back doing what he does best - making tasty Italian dishes.

Paolo Bianchi was the man behind Ristorante I Toscanini in Peterborough Road, Eye, from 1995 until 2013, when he took a break. The venue now operates as Mattoni.

But this month he embarked on a new journey, launching Fasta Pasta, a mobile catering company specialising in homemade Italian sauces.

Paolo got a taste for business last year looking after hospitality at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

“They had an old trailer that had been there for years which I revamped and used at eight events throughout the season to sell a product that is close to my heart - authentic homemade pasta sauces - and people loved it.

“When the contract there expired I realised I had to launch this product - and The Fasta Pasta Company was born.”

So, he sought out a suitable old trailer for conversion, which sadly wasn’t ready for the MCN show at the Arena and Events Centre last weekend, but you will find him at the Modern Nationals show at the same venue on the 27th and 28th. And later this year he will be at the Italian Festival in the city centre and at the Great Eastern Run.

He is importing a premium Italian pasta from Milan, but the key will be the sauces - tomato, creamy cheese, bolognese and meatballs.

“I cook the Italian way,” says Paolo, “simplicity, with lots of flavour.

“These are prime products, the recipes that I used for years in Ristorante I Toscanini ones that were passed down from my great-great-grandmother, and prepared with lots of love and lots of passion.”