Opening date announced for huge new city centre steakhouse

The “fine cuts and fine drinks” promised by the Middletons Steakhouse and Gill moved a step closure with the announcement of the opening date of its Peterborough city centre restaurant.

The stylish steakhouse is currently taking shape behind hoardings in Bridge Street, three former shop units adjacent to St Peter’s Arcade, prior to the doors opening on Friday, September 8.

But passersby got a closer look at the progress made since the Middletons contractors moved in at the beginning of June for a 12-week refit as the shopfronts were installed this week.

Managing director Stephen Hutton confirmed the opening date this week, adding that a “soft opening” from Monday to Thursday of the opening week would allow diners a 50 per cent discount, while allowing staff to settle in to new working practices.

“I cannot wait to get open in Peterborough, it is going to be a great little restaurant,” said Mr Hutton, before pointing out that far from little it will be Middletons’ biggest restaurant.

“We always look for somewhere that can accommodate 160-170 covers,” he added. “In Peterborough we will have 180 inside and another 55-60 outside, which is a bonus.

“And by taking three units we are creating almost three distinct areas in the restaurant which will help with the atmosphere.”

