NOSTALIGA: Familiar sights of changing Peterborough places

Today’s selection of pictures show several well-known city sites that have changed over the years, but still remain very recognisable.

The top picture is an elegant view of the city’s best known hotel, The Great Northern,complete with horse-drawn cabs no doubt waiting to take patrons to their next destination.

Regional pool under construction 1970s

Can anyone date this picture?

The picture below it is much more recent – it was taken in the 1970s. Can you guess what it is?

The answer at the end of the article.

The third picture is of one of the city centre’s main thoroughfares which has changed significantly over the years.

Long Causeway in 1973

This shot of Long Causeway was taken in 1973 when traffic was still allowed and before Queensgate was built. The eagle-eyed will be able to spot Sheltons and the Hereward Centre.

The picture below it is instantly recognisable as Cathedral Square taken from Bridge Street in 1980.

I wonder how today’s Peterborough drivers would have coped with that box junction?

The final picture is a nostalgic view across the old Peterborough North railway station looking back to the city centre with the cathedral in the background.

A 1980 Peterborough city centre open to traffic

The photograph was taken sometime in the 1950s.

Did you identify the building under construction? It is the Regional Pool in Bishop’s Road.