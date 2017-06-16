NOSTALGIA: Time please to celebrate Peterborough’s old pubs

The local pub always used to be at the centre of the community. Those days are long gone – unless you live in Albert Square or Weatherfield! – but pubs remain an integral part of our neighbourhoods.

Today’s pictures look back at city pubs – some have gone, some remain, but all will bring back memories for many Peterborians. Take our fun quiz.

The picture top is of the Black Horse Inn and was taken in 1900. Can you identify the location?

Below it is a picture of another city pub, one that remains in use today. This picture was taken in the 1930s and you can see the tram lines. Do you know which pub it is?

The next picture is of a very well known city pub taken in 1908 . It also served as the terminus for horse-drawn buses. The pub burned down in 1922 but there is one going strong today on the same site.

Can you name it?

The picture below it remains a familiar sight today but when this picture was taken in 1890 the surrounding area was very different. Where is it?

The next picture is of the Golden Lion and shows a man taking away his ale in a large can. Where was it?

The last picture is of the Six Bells Inn taken in 1924. This was one of the city’s oldest pubs and stood on the same site for more than 160 years.

It was originally called the Eight Bells. In 1993 it changed name to the Rat & Carrot reverting to the Six Bells in 200o. Do you know where it was?

Answers:

The Black Horse was near the corner of Westgate and Lincoln Road. The next picture is of The Bluebell in Dogsthorpe village.

The pub which was also a bus terminus is the Fox & Hounds in Longthorpe.

The familiar building in unfamiliar surroundings is the Gordon Arms on a very quiet and undeveloped Oundle Road. The Golden Lion was further up Oundle Road in Woodston.

The Six Bells was in Westgate. It was demolished in 2002 to make way North Westgate!