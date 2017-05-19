NOSTALGIA: Smiles better in the last century Peterborough?

Today’s pictures all look like they could have been taken yesterday but in fact they all date from the last century... just!

The pictures were all taken by PT photographers in 1999.

Top is a picture from the beer festival of that year featuring the ET’s short-lived mascot Major Story!

Below it is a picture of volunteers working on a revamp at Woodston Baptist Church.

The group picture shows some very happy youngsters taking part in the Tunnel summer playscheme in Orton Malborne.

The next shows the proud parents of six newborns.

The dads were all players at Whittlesey Blue Star. This year those babies will be 18 years old - I wonder how many of their parents will dig out the picture?

The picture below it is a rare shot of the inside of the Key Theatre with no seats.

A new carpet had been laid and theatre director Derek Killeen gave it one last vacuum before the seats went back in.

The final picture shows competitors in a charity It’s A Knockout at Thomas Cook sports field.

