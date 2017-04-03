NOSTALGIA: Sausages and riots, one Peterborough family’s story

The story of retail in Peterborough would not be complete without reference to Frank’s the butchers.

Local historian Stephen Perry has recognised the family business’s contribution with his new booklet entitled The Frederick Frank Story.

Looking back with Nigel , Frank's the Butchers EMN-170324-174711009

It is the fifth booklet on city history Stephen has published, all of which are packed with fascinating facts and some wonderful old pictures.

In his latest venture, he tells the story of how Frederick Frank came to England from Germany in 1871 , before making his home in Peterborough in 1881.

The family’s meat became a part of the staple diet of generations of city residents.

The booklet documents the history of the business and includes the notorious incident when his shop in Westgate was attacked by rioters days after the outbreak of the Great War in August 1914.

Looking back with Nigel , Frank's the Butchers EMN-170324-174810009

The shop was the focus of attention because of Frederick’s German origin and a rumour spread that he had made a derogatory remark about King George V. An unruly crowd gathered, the shop was attacked and stock plundered before the mayor Sir Richard Winfrey read the Riot Act.

Frederick was so unhappy about his treatment at the hands of Peterborough people that after the war he relocated the business to Leicester.

But, after his death, the business returned to Peterborough and in 1928 the family opened a shop at 50 Broad Bridge Street. Later they had a shop in Park Road and a shop and factory in Lincoln Road before in 1999 the business moved into a unit in Westgate next door to the original shop.

They ceased trading in 2014, but the Frank name (and the sausages!) live on because in June 2016 Frederick’s great grandson Andrew opened new premises in Vicarage Farm Road.

Looking back with Nigel , Frank's the Butchers EMN-170324-174821009

The Frederick Frank Story and Stephen’s other four booklets is available at £3 each.

They are also on sale at the Visitor Information Centre in Bridge Street.

Looking back with Nigel , Frank's the Butchers EMN-170324-174723009

Looking back with Nigel , Frank's the Butchers EMN-170324-174734009