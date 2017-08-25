NOSTALGIA Royals and rain steal Peterborough’s East of England Show

Last week’s pictures of the East Of England Show proved very popular so this week I’m publishing another selection.

The show which in its heyday was the city’s biggest event was scrapped in 2012 as crowds dwindled.

Prince Charles visits the East of England show ENGEMN00120121007113836

It left a hole not only in the social diary of Peterborians but also in the Royal Family’s as everyone from the Queen down visited the show at some time.

Prince Charles was a regular visitor and he always seemed to enjoy it, even when the Great British Summer did its best to ruin the event.

The heir to the throne was left with muddy shoes during one visit, although he wasn’t the only one as the youngster looks unimpressed by the puddles .

On another occasion show visitor Liz Clarke grabbed a kiss from the future king.

East of England show day 1 wet day ENGEMN00520120607150109

In one picture a youthful Prince Charles is ‘photobombed’ by none other than veteran PT lensman David Lowndes!

The Prince’s grandmother the Queen Mum had better weather on her visit, even enjoying an ice cream, while Princess Anne stopped for a chat with some youngsters.

The show was, of course, synonymous with the Showground at Alwalton but that was not always the venue. The final picture shows the entrance to the old showground in Eastfield Road.

The final picture is an undated aerial shot featuring the main ring.

Prince Charles at the East of England show ENGEMN00120130817194437

The East of England Show

The Queen Mother at East of England Show DAL123 EMN-170502-125324009

Princess Anne at The East of England Showground ENGEMN00120110419164123