NOSTALGIA: Remembering Princess Diana, the Queen of Hearts, and her impact of Peterborough 20 years on

Twenty years ago today the world woke up to the shocking news that Princess Diana had been killed in a car crash in Paris.

Her death sparked a huge outpouring of grief across the world but, of course, in Britain in particular.

HRH Princess Diana pictured on various visits to Peterborough.

It was no different in Peterborough, with thousands of people laying flowers in tribute at the Guildhall in Cathedral Square.

The Princess had strong links with the area and she was a frequent visitor.

Her family home and her place of burial are in the diocese of Peterborough

The then Bishop of Peterborough Ian Cundy played a significant part in her burial. As the diocese Bishop, he consecrated the ground at the Spencer family’s Althorp Estate, in Northants, prior to her burial, and was present as she was laid in the ground.

Diana made several visits to RAF Wittering where for many years she was an honorary Air Commodore.

She was also a patron of the Peterborough based charity The Leprosy Mission.

Today’s Looking Back is the first of a two-part special featuring pictures of the Princess in Peterborough.

