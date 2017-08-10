NOSTALGIA: Remembering Peterborough’s war heroes

Have your say

The poignant centenary commemoration of the Battle of Passchendaele this week have reminded us all of the horrors of the Great War.

Today’s Looking Back pictures feature images taken in Peterborough at the time of World War One.

Peterborough during the First World War

The picture top shows men of the Northamptonshire Yeomanry at Peterborough Railway Station in 1915 as they prepare to leave for the front.

The second photograph shows vast crowds looking on as soldiers mill around in Cathedral Square or Market Place as it was then known.

The picture below it shows some of the brave men signing up to serve at Peterborough Recruiting Office.

The shop next looks like a clothes shop called Charles Allen. Does anyone know the location?

Peterborough recuiting office 1914

The other two pictures are taken from the Peace Parade in 1919. The one above was taken in Broadway.

Can anyone identity the location of the other picture showing nurses marching proudly?

Peace celebration parade, Broadway 1919