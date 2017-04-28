NOSTALGIA PHOTO SPECIAL: Do you recognise these Peterborough faces?

This week’s selection of pictures is a random one, the only thing they have in common is that they are all group shots.

I’m afraid I only have very limited information, so if anybody could fill in the extensive blanks I would be very grateful.

One shows a happy bunch of youngsters at the launch event of the St Barnabus community bus.

Could this be attached to St Barnabas Church in Taverners Road? And was the spelling - Barnabus – a pun?

One picture is of pupils at the Old Fletton County Primary School taken some time in the 1960s. Do you know anybody on the photo?

The is of a Brotherhood’s cricket team. Can you identify any of the team or the date?

One photograph is of some smartly dressed men is the Peterborough Smallholders Club seemingly celebrating an award? Does the club still exist?

The colour picture comes with conflicting information none of which rings any bells with me. There is a reference to Rose Lane School 1977/78 but also to Lawnside School 1972. Can you shed any light on it?

