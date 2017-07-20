NOSTALGIA: Peterborough’s gone but not forgotten structures

Central Park is one of the city’s best loved amenities, and has been since it was created in 1875.

A bandstand was an integral part of the park but sometime around 1960 (if anyone has the actual date please get in touch) it was demolished.

A Central Park sunken garden and bandstand hobsons choice

In 2001, The Friends of Cental Park won a £630,000 lottery grant to revamp the park but had to shelve plans for a new bandstand because a willow tree would have had to have been cut down to make way for it.

The pictures above show two views of the bandstand – one in the foreground taken in the 1900s and an undated picture of the sunken garden with the bandstand in the background.

The third picture is a Remembrance Day service at the war memorial in Bridge Street.

The so-called ‘sugar cube’ memorial was located outside the old Woolworth’s store. It was dissembled in 1995 after vandalism.

The old war memorial in Bridge Street

A new memorial was built in the cathedral grounds and the ‘sugar cube’ was relocated to the Edith Cavell Hospital.

Twelve years later it was found in disrepair and hospital chiefs then said it would be housed in a garden of remembrance when the city’s new ‘superhospital’ was built.

Did this ever happen and if not what happened to the sugar cube?

Let me know if you have any information.

Great Northern Hotel showing the Hunts Cycling Battalion

The final picture is of the Great Northern Hotel showing the Hunts Cycling Battalion leaving Peterborough to fight in the Great War.