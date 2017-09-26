NOSTALGIA: Is that a monkey on Peterborough’s riverbank?

This week’s Looking Back pictures are a mixed bag with pride of place going to a lovely view of the River Nene.

Taken from the Embankment, landmarks include the old power station, the Customs House and Town Bridge. For those of you that possess a magnifying glass there’s also a curiosity.

1980's Scout games in Whittlesey ENGEMN00120120630091612

About halfway up on the far right of the picture is what looks like a grazing animal. On close inspection it more resembles a monkey!

Presumably that is a trick of the light...unless anyone knows differently?

The next two pictures show some impressive athletic skills, and if you know either of the jumpers please get in touch.

The top one shows a competitor in the Whittlesey scout games and was taken some time in the 1980s.

First ever dyke jumping competition at Ferry Meadows ENGEMN00120120630091804

The one below it is of the first ever dyke jumping competition at Ferry Meadows. Does anyone know when this was and for how many years the competition ran?

It certainly attracted quite a crowd as did the arrival of a train at Nene Valley Railwayin 1991. It was Deltic Diesel No55015 Tulyar owned by the Deltic Preservation Society.

The final picture is of fountains in the Queensgate Centre pictured as the shopping centre neared completion. Does anybody remember when they were removed from the centre?

Nene Valley Railway. deltic diesel No55015 Tulyar owned by deltic preservation society. 1/1991