NOSTALGIA: Home, not so sweet home, in Peterborough?

The recent history of Peterborough is synonymous with house building. In the 70s the New Town status saw new townships created and thousands of homes built.

More recently, another township in the shape of Hampton was created and there have been scores of other developments. Along the way older residential areas were demolished and rebuilt or replaced with other developments such as Queensgate.

Milton Street, which made way for Queensgate

A lot of the older homes were lacking in what we now regard as essential amenities – not least an indoor toilet.

Some were no better than slums but many of the poorest households took pride in their ‘little palaces’.

Today’s pictures show some of the city’s older properties.

Top is a section of the old Great Northern Cottages located on what is now Bourges Boulevard.

Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Below that is a picture of Milton Street which was demolished to make way for Queensgate. The site of the picture is roughly where John Lewis is now.

The next is of Cromwell Road taken in 1974.

Fourth is a photograph of City Road looking east. The buildings on the immediate left are now the site of the Passport Office.

The last picture is of homes on Grove Street, Woodston, which were replaced by Tower Court flats.

If you have any memories you would like to share of any of these areas please get in touch, nigel.thornton@jpress.co.uk