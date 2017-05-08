NOSTALGIA: Can you put a name to these Peterborough faces?

As any local journalist worth his salt will tell you faces sell papers. So I’m hoping that today’s selection of pictures will do just that!

My information is sadly limited but if you recognise yourself or an older relative please get in touch.

1960 walton school play hobsons choice

There’s lots of smiling faces in the first photo but the only information I have is that it was taken in 1953.

Do you know where and what was the event?

The next photograph is of youngsters at Walton School in 1960 performing a play.

What was the play called and were you or your mum and dad in it?

1945 home guard ENGEMN00120110214102126

The next picture is of the Home Guard, presumably Peterborough, taken in 1945.

Can you identify anybody in it and where was the picture taken?

Then we have a picture of a class at Lincoln Road boys school. Can you date this picture?

The final picture is of Werrington church choir. When was this picture taken?

- Lincoln Road boys school ENGEMN00120110214102114

If you have any information please get in touch - email nigel.thornton@jpress.co.uk