NOSTALGIA: Can you fill in the historical gaps in these Peterborough photos?

Today’s Looking Back pictures are a random yet fascinating snapshot of yesteryear Peterborough.

The top picture is a charming photograph of young children leaving St John’s Church, Stanground. Does anyone know when the picture was taken and what the event was?

The picture below that is of pupils from Walton School rehearsing a school play. It was taken in 1960. Does anyone recognise any of the young actors?

Below it is a picture capturing the opening of Crescent Bridge in 1913. A woman is cutting the ribbon. Do you know who she was?

The fourth picture shows some magnificent men with their flying machines. The caption says it was taken at Walton airfield in 1918. I can find no reference to an airfield in Walton. Should the caption say Westwood?

The final picture is a view from the south bank taken in the 1970s after the old power station was demolished. Asda and the Rivergate centre were later built on the site.

If you have any information/memories about today pictures please get in touch, nigel.thornton@jpress.co.uk

